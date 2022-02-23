Harish Rao in KCR’s ‘national team’!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is totally focused on national politics at present. He is spending all his energies and time on how to root out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led NDA government at the Centre from power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

To achieve this goal, KCR already hired political strategist Prashanth Kishor to guide him on the issues to be taken up at the national level to attack BJP and how to garner national attention with political moves.

KCR has now reportedly decided to set up a ‘national team’ exclusively to assist him in national politics. He is reportedly considering intellectuals, retired IAS, IPS, IFS officers, leaders of various organisations fighting on various peoples’ issues besides senior journalists, and a few senior leaders of TRS for his national team.

The buzz in TRS circles is that minister T.Harish Rao will also be included in this team. This fuelled speculations that KCR wants to confine Harish Rao to national politics like his daugther Kavitha.

This would pave way for the smooth transition of power to his son KT Rama Rao and will also ensure that KTR has no alternate power centres in TRS party as well as TRS government.

By taking his daughter Kavitha on Mumbai tour recently to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, KCR gave clear indications that he wants to confine Kavitha to national politics and making her MLC was only a temporary arrangement.