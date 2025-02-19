Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar delivered a dud like Mr Bachchan last year. He has been re-working on the script of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh from the past few months. The bound script has been locked and Harish Shankar is in waiting mode. Going with the political occupancy of Pawan Kalyan, he may not allocate dates for Ustaad Bhagat Singh anytime soon as he has to complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG. Harish Shankar has been in talks with Ram for a long time and the duo announced they will work together soon.

Harish Shankar met Ram a couple of times in the recent times and narrated a script. Ram gave his nod and the shoot commences post summer. Harish Shankar is currently preparing the bound script and he will finalize the actors, technicians. Krishna Kommalapati who earlier directed Sai Dharam Tej’s Jawan and Satyadev’s Krishnamma in the past will produce this film on Sri Arunachala Creations. The makers have already paid advances for Ram and Harish Shankar recently. An official announcement will be made soon.

Harish Shankar is also in talks with Nandamuri Balakrishna for a film that will roll next year after Balakrishna will complete his current projects. KVN Productions are the producers of this film.