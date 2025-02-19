x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Published on February 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
All you want to know about Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM
image
Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi’s Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM
image
Aadhi’s Sabdham Trailer: Full Of Surprises
image
Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar delivered a dud like Mr Bachchan last year. He has been re-working on the script of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh from the past few months. The bound script has been locked and Harish Shankar is in waiting mode. Going with the political occupancy of Pawan Kalyan, he may not allocate dates for Ustaad Bhagat Singh anytime soon as he has to complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG. Harish Shankar has been in talks with Ram for a long time and the duo announced they will work together soon.

Harish Shankar met Ram a couple of times in the recent times and narrated a script. Ram gave his nod and the shoot commences post summer. Harish Shankar is currently preparing the bound script and he will finalize the actors, technicians. Krishna Kommalapati who earlier directed Sai Dharam Tej’s Jawan and Satyadev’s Krishnamma in the past will produce this film on Sri Arunachala Creations. The makers have already paid advances for Ram and Harish Shankar recently. An official announcement will be made soon.

Harish Shankar is also in talks with Nandamuri Balakrishna for a film that will roll next year after Balakrishna will complete his current projects. KVN Productions are the producers of this film.

Next Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela Previous Is Trivikram getting away from Films?
else

TRENDING

image
Aadhi’s Sabdham Trailer: Full Of Surprises
image
Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Latest

image
All you want to know about Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM
image
Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi’s Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM
image
Aadhi’s Sabdham Trailer: Full Of Surprises
image
Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Harish Shankar and Ram Film Locked

Most Read

image
All you want to know about Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM
image
Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi’s Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM
image
Chandrababu Urges Centre to Support Chilli Farmers

Related Articles

Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look