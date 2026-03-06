Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to arrive in theatres earlier than expected. The film’s release has been preponed to March 19. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie has already generated strong buzz with its songs.

Harish Shankar shared an exciting update about the film. “Distributors, exhibitors, and everyone suggested that beginning this Ugadi with a Telugu film would be a great move. Seasons like Sankranti or summer can accommodate more than two films. So, when the producers suggested it, we were ready to take on the pressure and responsibility. We have been working round the clock to deliver the best quality.

I request not only fans but also neutral audiences and movie lovers to support us. We are starting this summer with a big Telugu film, and we need your support. We are striving to give you the best cinematic experience.”

Harish Shankar also assured that the team will come up with back-to-back updates ahead of the film’s release.