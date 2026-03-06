x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS

Published on March 6, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan’s Back-to-back Films for Telugu Producers
image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed
image
Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS
image
Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track

Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to arrive in theatres earlier than expected. The film’s release has been preponed to March 19. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie has already generated strong buzz with its songs.

Harish Shankar shared an exciting update about the film. “Distributors, exhibitors, and everyone suggested that beginning this Ugadi with a Telugu film would be a great move. Seasons like Sankranti or summer can accommodate more than two films. So, when the producers suggested it, we were ready to take on the pressure and responsibility. We have been working round the clock to deliver the best quality.

I request not only fans but also neutral audiences and movie lovers to support us. We are starting this summer with a big Telugu film, and we need your support. We are striving to give you the best cinematic experience.”

Harish Shankar also assured that the team will come up with back-to-back updates ahead of the film’s release.

Next ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed Previous Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track
else

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan’s Back-to-back Films for Telugu Producers
image
Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS
image
Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track

Latest

image
Salman Khan’s Back-to-back Films for Telugu Producers
image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed
image
Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS
image
Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track

Most Read

image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed
image
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Alliance Unity, Targets YSRCP in Assembly

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch