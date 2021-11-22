Has Jagan really conceded defeat on three-capitals issue?

It is now emerging that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to withdraw the three-capital bill is only a temporary ruse. He has clearly not abandoned the idea and nor is he admitting that it was a wrong decision. He has only withdrawn the bill because it has some lacunae and continuing with it will only end the state government get embroiled in long legal wrangle.

From his speech in the Amaravati assembly, it is quite clear that all the cases in the AP high court will now become redundant. After this, the State Government will seek public opinion on the issue of three capital on lines of Sivaramkrishnan committee. This will ensure that the issue remains live in the public mind and strong feelings would be created in both North Andhra and Rayalaseema. The TDP would be put on the defensive in these regions. It would lose its support base in these two regions.

Secondly, Jagan and YSRCP will be able to keep the issue of three capitals alive among the people of the state. The TDP yatra, the growing support to yatra will now wither away. Jagan has also will be able to prevent a BJP-TDP entente on the issue of Amaravati. The BJP has suddenly become active on the issue of Amaravati ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked them not to ignore the issue. From Sunday, both BJP and TDP are openly joining hands on the issue of Amaravati farmers’ yatra .

Jagan is likely to use the intervening period to remove the legal complications and prepare a fool-proof legislation on the three capital issue. He might call Amaravati the Capital, but have several offices moved to Vizag. The High Court will still be taken to Kurnool without calling the city the judicial capital. He is said to be exploring all these actions.