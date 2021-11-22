‘Pushpa’ team to erect a special set for Samantha’s dance number

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa’ is set for a huge release soon and the makers are yet to wrap up a few last-minute stunts for the movie. Allu Arjun was even spotted dubbing for the movie a couple of days ago.

As per the official announcement by the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is roped in to groove to a special number in the movie. This song is to mark the ‘Majili’ actress’ first special appearance for a special dance number in any movie.

It is obvious that Samantha being on board for a special song amplifies the hype for ‘Pushpa’. As soon as the announcement came out, it triggered multiple predictions and anticipations about Samantha’s appearance, remuneration, and other related things.

Now that there are reports on a decorative, blingy set being laid for Samantha’s dance number, her fans seem to be excited for a glimpse from the sets. Samantha, who has kept herself busy, is to soon join the sets so as to wrap up the special song.

Samantha, who is expected to practice her dance moves for two days, is likely to join the sets of ‘Pushpa’ on November 28.

Devi Sri Prasad, who is known for his peppy special numbers in his musical albums, is to compose a mass song.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is a Sukumar directorial, and has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Renowned actors like Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj are also in crucial roles.