Having declared Ramoji, RK as rivals, Jagan makes fun of them

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had declared that he would be fighting against Eenadu Ramoji Rao, Andhra Jyothi Radha Krishna and TV5 B R Naidu as his rivals for the 2024 general elections. He ridiculed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as his political rival.

Having declared them so, Jagan Mohan Reddy made fun of them cracking jokes on them right in the Assembly. He spoke during the short discussion on Polavaram Project in the Assembly where he said the TDP and the media were spreading false information.

He discounted the campaign that the government is reducing the height of the Polavaram Project and said that the project would be completed by 2023. His government is committed to complete the project as per schedule and dedicate it to his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy who started the project.

However, referring to the TDP and media campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy wondered who gave them information to spread it to mislead people.

“Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Ramoji Rao and tell him that he intended to reduce the height of the Polavaram Project? Has Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat telephoned Radha Krishna and told him that the Polavaram Project height is being reduced?”, Jagan said, sending peals of laughter in the House.

Well, the way he presented himself in the full view of the 150 MLAs in the Assembly, it is clear that Jagan Mohan Reddy would be going all out hitting hard at the media houses till 2024 elections and thus win over the people. However, it is to be seen if people would welcome this fun and back him or not.