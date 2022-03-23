NTR to host a special screening of RRR

Social media is filled with loud speculations that a special celebrity premiere show is planned on March 24th at 9 PM in AMB Cinemas and all the top Tollywood celebrities would attend it. But there is no truth in the news. Young Tiger NTR booked a screen for his family screening at 9 PM tomorrow. The 52 seat recliner screen will show RRR for the entire family and close friends of NTR tomorrow night. There are no special premieres tomorrow in Telugu states.

The shows are expected to start from 4 AM on March 25th across the Telugu states. USA is reporting record-breaking advance sales for the film and RRR even surpassed several Hollywood biggies with the premiere sales. The advance sales are super strong outside AP and Telangana. The film will also release in 3D and IMAX apart from the regular format.