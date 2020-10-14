HC asks govt to file counter in Ambati illegal mining case

The AP High Court on Wednesday asked the mines department to file a report on the illegal mining at Kondamedu in Guntur district.

The HC heard a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against YSRCP Sattenpalli MLA Ambati Rambabu and his associates alleging that he was involved in illegal limestone mining in survey numbers 358/38a, 382/2, 412, 413 and 414 of Kondamedu. The petitioner contended that the state exchequer lost crores of revenue due to illegal mining and the district administration has failed to take any action as Ambati Rambabu since he belongs to the ruling party.

The mines department filed a counter denying any illegal mining. On this, the High Court asked the mines department to file a counter including all the respondents mentioned by the petitioners. The court also asked the private petitioners to file their counter. The HC gave four weeks time for the mines department and private petitioners to file their counters.

YSRCP activists P Srinivasa Reddy and N Ramaiah of Kondamodu village alleged that Ambati Rambabu was indulging in illegal mining of limestone at Kondamodu village under Sattenapalli Assembly constituency and they filed a writ petition in the High Court demanding inquiry into illegal mining.