Ram Charan in talks for a pan Indian project

Mega hero Ram Charan is busy with RRR and he also has a crucial role assigned in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. His fellow star NTR already signed his next for Trivikram Srinivas but Charan hasn’t given his nod for his next film after RRR. He is listening to scripts and Ram Charan has decided to sign a pan Indian project. The latest news that is making rounds say that Charan locked his next film.

Tamil director Mohan Raja met Charan and narrated him a script. Charan loved the script and gave his nod. Mohan Raja is the son of Editor Mohan who directed Thani Oruvan. Ram Charan remade the film in Telugu as Dhruva. Mohan Raja is currently directing the sequel for Thani Oruvan and Charan inquired about the sequel. It is after that the meeting took place between Ram Charan and Mohan Raja.

Mohan Raja narrated two scripts to Charan out of which one is the sequel for Thani Oruvan. Charan voted for the second script which is a pan Indian project and it will happen soon. More details about the project are awaited.