HC gag order on Amaravati land scam case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on late Tuesday issued an injunction against any reporting by the media on the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) with regard to corruption charges against several people in the Amaravati land scam.

The High Court, in its order, stated, “It is directed that the news in regard to registration of FIR or in the context of the said FIR shall not be made public in any electronic, print or social media, to foist the office of a former Advocate General and also with respect to the other alleged accused persons.”

Earlier, the Jagan government had urged the central government to order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged land scam in the Amaravati capital region, during the previous TDP regime.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed his MPs to rake up the issue in the ongoing Parliament session.

The YSRCP had accused the previous TDP government of insider trading that allegedly former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his family members, and those close to them.

The YSRCP’s bone of contention was that 4,070 acres of land were purchased in Krishna and Guntur districts by those involved in insider trading before the announcement of Amaravati as the state capital.