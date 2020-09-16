Sanjay Dutt heads to Dubai for a short vacation

Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer and the actor is undergoing treatment for the same currently in Mumbai. The actor along with his wife Maanayata Dutt took a chartered flight and he flew to Dubai for a week’s holiday. The actor completed his first round of chemotherapy last evening and he flew to Dubai to meet his kids Shahraan and Iqra who are in Dubai. There is no official statement about his treatment from Dutt’s family. After the coronavirus lockdown got imposed, Sanjay Dutt’s family are stuck in Dubai.

His wife Maanayata flew to India after the news about his cancer broke out. Sanjay Dutt recently completed a short schedule of Shamshera recently in Mumbai and he even dubbed for his role. There are talks that Sanjay Dutt was given five years visa on health grounds and he may fly to the country for further treatment once he completes the shoot of all his upcoming projects. He is yet to join the sets of KGF: Chapter 2 which is in the final stages of shoot.