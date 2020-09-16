BJP complains to Governor on Durga temple incident

Both the TDP and the BJP have raised their concerns over alleged missing of silver statues of 3 lions at the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple. On the other hand, the temple Executive Officer is dismissing the possibility of a robbery. He is asking for three days time to check whether the statues are located. Right now, there are rising concerns that three out of the four silver lions were missing from the ‘Ammavari Ratham’ (sacred chariot) located under the Mahamandapam complex at the temple.

As per reports, each lion weighs up to 8 kg. The officials say the statues might have been in a locker and this should have to be checked. Alleging foul play, TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna rushed to the temple and inquired about the incident. He demanded the temple officials and the government to come out with facts as to what happened.

Whereas, BJP AP President Somu Veerraju met and complained to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan that yet another attack took place on Hindu temples this time at Durga Temple. He demanded immediate efforts to nab the accused and recover the statues. Questions are asked why no complaint was not made to the police yet. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas visited the temple and instructed the officials to launch immediate steps to trace the statues of lions.

Undoubtedly, the continuing incidents at temples are giving embarrassment to the Government at a time when the Parliament was in session. Amid this, there are rising allegations that the officials and the Government were trying to protect the persons responsible for the disappearance of missing lions statues.