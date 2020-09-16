How Meher Ramesh impressed Megastar in a single sitting?

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently announced that he would soon work with Meher Ramesh who is idle from the past seven years. Though the news surprised many, the project materialized in quick successions and is gearing up for an official announcement. The movie is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Vedhalam and will roll next year. The real news is that Meher Ramesh took three complete years to pen the script considering Chiranjeevi’s image in mind. Meher even is a close relative of Chiranjeevi and knows how to present him to impress his fans and Tollywood audience.

Meher Ramesh made several changes considering the Tollywood audience and impressed Megastar in a single sitting. The entire dialogue version of Vedhalam remake is ready and Chiranjeevi did not suggest a single correction. Meher Ramesh tasted a series of debacles but he is known for his stylish presentation. Chiranjeevi felt that Meher would be the perfect choice for Vedhalam remake. Sai Pallavi is in talks for the sister’s role. Chiranjeevi is also holding talks with VV Vinayak for Lucifer remake and Bobby is preparing a mass entertainer considering Chiranjeevi.

Meher Ramesh as of now is busy finalizing the actors, technicians and is holding music sittings with Mahati Swara Sagar. AK Entertainments are the producers and an official announcement about this project will be made soon.