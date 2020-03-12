HC orders for DGP affidavit on action against Vizag police

The AP High passed serious strictures against DGP Gautham Sawang. The DGP appeared before the court today as he was summoned for his personal explanation. It was on the issue of Section 151 notice given for Chandrababu Naidu preventive arrest at Visakhapatnam airport. The court gave a jolt to the DGP by making him to read Section 151 of CrPC and asked whether it could be applicable in Naidu case. The DGP duly read out and told the court that it was a mistake of Vizag police to give that notice to Naidu. Then, the court asked what action was taken against the officials for this mistake. The DGP said he would take action if the court gives orders. Then, the High Court told the DGP to take whatever action he would take against the Vizag police officials. The court also asked the DGP to file an affidavit back to it on what action he had taken.

This has created sensation in police and advocates circles. The High Court made DGP wait throughout the day and expressed its displeasure on the deteriorating rule of law in the state. The court told the DGP to uphold the rule of law keeping in mind that the officials remain in public service while the governments come and go. Later, DGP returned to this office near Mangalagiri. The Advocate General rushed to Tadepalli and met with CM Jaganmohan Reddy.