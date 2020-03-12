Telangana govt to go after land grabbers

Taking serious note of illegal land dealings and encroachments in Ranga Reddy district, Telananga Roads and Building Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Friday warned that the government will act strongly against land grabbers, especially against those who usurped the lands of SC and STs in Gopanapally.

Answering a question raised by a member in the House on what action the government had taken against encroachments in Gopanapally, the minister told the Assembly that necessary action will be taken. The minister said the government will not hesitate to even initiate SC/ST atrocities act if required.

The lands in question, around 10.20 acres in Gopannapally, were allegedly grabbed by A Revanth Reddy and his brother A Kondal Reddy. Rajendranagar revenue officers found several discrepancies in the land records and sought the government to order a review of the revenue records under Section 9 of the Andhra Pradesh Record of Rights in Land Act, 1971. Rajendranagar revenue officers found that A Revanth Reddy, A Kondal Reddy and A Krishna Reddy were found to have made encroachments in over 10 guntas in adjoining survey number 128 and 160.

Further, the minister said the government will also look into the issue of alleged encroachment of government land (3.22 acres) at Gandhamguda in Ranga Reddy district.