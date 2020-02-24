HC reserves order on Viveka murder case

The hearings concluded before the AP High Court on the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The court reserved the final order. The police submitted the general case diary before the court as per the earlier instructions.

Meanwhile, Viveka daughter Sunitha Reddy’s advocate still argued in favour of the CBI investigation into the case. Sunitha advocate also objected to the petition of CM Jaganmohan Reddy withdrawing his earlier petition for the CBI enquiry into the murder. Prior to the election, Jagan Reddy filed a petition seeking CBI inquiry into the murder but now he is withdrawing that petition.

The court hearings have also become sensational just like the mysterious murder of Vivekananda Reddy. There is lot of curiosity on whether or not the court considers Viveka daughter’s strong request for CBI inquiry into the murder. The final order is expected soon.