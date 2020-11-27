HC serves notice to AP government over guest house issue

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday served a notice to the Jagan government on the construction of State guest house atop Greyhounds Hill at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam.

The government has already begun an exercise to construct the guest house on a 30-acre land atop the Greyhounds Hill at Kapuluppada in Vizag for providing providing accommodation to President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Supreme Court and judges, Union ministers, governors, chief ministers and ministers during their visit to the city.

A petition was filed Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee challenging the state government’s move to construct the guest house. The petitioner contended that the move would cause Rs 1,000 crore of public money and also jepardise the safety of greyhounds commandos.

The petitioner contended that the Greyhounds force was created in the state with the help of the union government to thwart the movement of Maoists in Andhra-Odhisa Border.

Hearing the petition, the High Court questioned the Jagan government the rationale behind constructing a guest house in a land that was allotted to the greyhounds commandos. Further, the HC gave one week time to the state government to file a counter affidavit explaining the logic behind its decision to construct a guest house atop the Greyhounds Hill.

Additionally, the court asked the state government to make the central government party to the case since the Greyhounds force was set up with the help of the Union government. Further, the court also directed the state government not to cut down the trees in the 30 acres land for the construction of the guest house.