Hero Kartikeya – Loukya Entertainments project titled ‘Bedurulanka 2012’

Title of Hero Kartikeya’s next under Loukya Entertainments starring ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Shetty announced today on the occasion of his birthday.

With an interesting story directed by Clax, the title ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ raised immense curiosity amongst the audience.

National Award winning ‘Best Telugu film’ Color Photo producer Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni (Benny) is making it while C. Yuvaraj is presenting it.

Filming with Godavari backdrop story, this hilarious entertainer is shot in and around the amazing locations of Yanam, Kakinada, Godavari.

While the film is at the final leg of the shoot, Melody Brahma Manisharma is known to score extraordinary music for this exciting village dramedy.

Popular Actors Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, ‘Auto’ Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath, Divya Narni are playing pivotal roles in this film.