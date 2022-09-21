Wait for Mega Fans comes to an End

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film God Father is hitting the screens on October 5th. With just less than two weeks left for the release, the makers are yet to kick-start the promotions on a full-fledged note. The first single ‘Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar’ that was planned for the launch was delayed by days. Mega fans are left in waiting mode and the big announcement is finally made. The lyrical song of Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar will be released this evening. The promotional activities of God Father will start with the song. The other singles too will be released before this weekend.

Two grand events of God Father are planned in this month in Anantapur and Mumbai. God Father is directed by Mohan Raja and Bollywood actor Salman Khan plays an important role. Nayanthara and Satyadev played other prominent roles. Mega Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company bankrolled God Father. The film is carrying good expectations.