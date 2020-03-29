High alert in Prakasam district, search for 280 persons

The Prakasam District Collector launched immediate search operations to track down nearly 280 persons who recently returned from Delhi. They went along with a couple to North India on a tour recently. The couple have now tested +ve for coronavirus. This has alarmed the officials. The couple said about 280 persons travelled with them by train. In their return journey, they came in separate groups. About 200 of them got down at Ongole while the remaining 80 persons got down at Chirala.

The officials declared Chirala and surrounding areas as high risk zone. An appeal has already been made to these people to come voluntarily and appear for corona tests.

Similar fears are started in many places in the state. There are concerns that Stage 3 may set in where the virus will rapidly spread in different clusters through local transmission. In Ongole also, the officials have launched massive search for the travellers who toured with the infected couple.