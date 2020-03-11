High Court orders CBI to probe Viveka murder case

In a big jolt to the Jaganmohan Reddy government, the AP High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry into the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The court heard the plea of Viveka’s daughter Sunitha Reddy for justice by ordering the CBI probe. She maintained that though over 11 months are elapsed, there is no progress in the investigation by the Special Investigation Team. The Viveka murder created political sensations in Telugu states.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy demanded CBI probe before the 2019 elections but after coming to power, his government maintained that there is no need for CBI probe. Jaganmohan Reddy even filed a petition in the High Court withdrawing his earlier plea for CBI probe. On its part, the TDP has been demanding CBI probe saying that the YCP government is deliberately delaying proper investigation into the case.

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu accused Jagan Reddy of failing to do justice to his own sister by not ensuring a proper probe into Viveka murder. Naidu asked how Jagan can do justice to AP people when he cannot solve the murder mystery of his own uncle Vivekananda Reddy.