High court posts quash petition to Tuesday

The AP high court on Wednesday posted the quash petition to Tuesday for the next hearing. The court which took up the hearing had asked the CID to file counters for the quash petition.

Additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy sought time from the court to file the counter petition. He said that the ACB court had given clear direction to the accused and the accused was sent to jail after prolonged arguments.

However, the court directed the state government and the CID to file counter petitions and posted the case for next hearing on September 19. Naidu’s remand continues till September 24.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu’s advocate Siddharth Luthra met Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram central jail on Wednesday evening. The two were closeted for 40 minutes in the jail. However, he refused to speak to the media and went away.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to meet Chandrababu Naidu in the jail on Thursday. His party leaders have filed the papers seeking permission to meet Naidu. It is to be seen if the jail officials would give permission or not.

South Superstar Rajnikanth also telephoned Nara Lokesh and extended support to Chandrababu Naidu in the hour of crisis. He said that Naidu would come out of the charges clean by the grace of God.