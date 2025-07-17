x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

High Court Relief for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in 2016 Atrocity Case

Published on July 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Supreme Court Cancels Bail to Vamsi Vallabhaneni in Illegal Mining Case
image
Tollywood Producers should focus on Piracy
image
High Court Relief for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in 2016 Atrocity Case
image
Photos : Paradha Movie Press Meet
image
SIT to Question Bandi Sanjay in Phone Tapping Case

High Court Relief for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in 2016 Atrocity Case

revanth reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy received a significant legal reprieve as the Telangana High Court on Thursday (July 17) dismissed an SC/ST Atrocities case registered against him in 2016. The case, which had been pending for several years, was related to allegations that Revanth Reddy, along with his brother Kondal Reddy and another individual named Lakshmaiah, had attempted to encroach upon a society-owned land parcel.

The complaint was initially filed by a man named Peddi Raju at the Gachibowli Police Station. Based on his allegations, a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the trio.

In 2020, Revanth Reddy approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR, arguing that the allegations were baseless and politically motivated. The petition was admitted and went through several rounds of legal scrutiny. Final arguments from both sides were heard on June 20, after which the court reserved its verdict.

Delivering its final judgment today, the High Court noted key observations in favor of the Chief Minister. The bench stated that the investigation had clearly established Revanth Reddy was not present at the scene of the alleged incident. Furthermore, the court emphasized that there was no substantial evidence backing the complainant’s claims.

In light of these findings, the court ruled to dismiss the case, stating that the charges against Revanth Reddy lacked merit.

This verdict comes as a major relief for the Chief Minister, clearing his name in a long-standing case that had cast a shadow over his political journey.

Next Tollywood Producers should focus on Piracy Previous Photos : Paradha Movie Press Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Producers should focus on Piracy
image
Shocker: Sitaare Zameen Par HD Copy Leaked
image
Allu Arjun Holidaying in USA

Latest

image
Supreme Court Cancels Bail to Vamsi Vallabhaneni in Illegal Mining Case
image
Tollywood Producers should focus on Piracy
image
High Court Relief for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in 2016 Atrocity Case
image
Photos : Paradha Movie Press Meet
image
SIT to Question Bandi Sanjay in Phone Tapping Case

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Cancels Bail to Vamsi Vallabhaneni in Illegal Mining Case
image
High Court Relief for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in 2016 Atrocity Case
image
SIT to Question Bandi Sanjay in Phone Tapping Case

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look