High Court Relief for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in 2016 Atrocity Case

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy received a significant legal reprieve as the Telangana High Court on Thursday (July 17) dismissed an SC/ST Atrocities case registered against him in 2016. The case, which had been pending for several years, was related to allegations that Revanth Reddy, along with his brother Kondal Reddy and another individual named Lakshmaiah, had attempted to encroach upon a society-owned land parcel.

The complaint was initially filed by a man named Peddi Raju at the Gachibowli Police Station. Based on his allegations, a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the trio.

In 2020, Revanth Reddy approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR, arguing that the allegations were baseless and politically motivated. The petition was admitted and went through several rounds of legal scrutiny. Final arguments from both sides were heard on June 20, after which the court reserved its verdict.

Delivering its final judgment today, the High Court noted key observations in favor of the Chief Minister. The bench stated that the investigation had clearly established Revanth Reddy was not present at the scene of the alleged incident. Furthermore, the court emphasized that there was no substantial evidence backing the complainant’s claims.

In light of these findings, the court ruled to dismiss the case, stating that the charges against Revanth Reddy lacked merit.

This verdict comes as a major relief for the Chief Minister, clearing his name in a long-standing case that had cast a shadow over his political journey.