Tollywood Producers should focus on Piracy

Tollywood producers have been facing several challenges as there is a huge decline in the theatrical footfalls. If the film gets a negative talk, it is struggling to survive in its first weekend and the producers are losing big amounts. The four week OTT streaming gap has turned out to be a huge threat but the producers are helpless as they have to recover their budgets through the digital rights. The biggest threat for any film is piracy. 2025 has been a shock for several producers as the HD copies of the films got leaked right after the release. For some of the films, the copies were out even before the release.

Tollywood producers have been decoding how to curb piracy. A series of meetings are held by all the top producers of Tollywood to take strict action. Half of the 2025 has been completed and a proper solid plan about how to curb piracy has not been done. Every top producer is worried about the damage done. But they are unable to identify the culprits who are picturizing or pirating films. All the producers have to form teams, allocate handsome budgets to restrict and curb piracy. Else the damage would be bigger in the coming days and months.