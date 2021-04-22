High Court tells Devineni to appear before CID

The stand-off between the CID and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao took a new twist. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has told the CID not to arrest or take any action against Devineni till May 7. Also, the police should give protection to Mr. Uma under section 41. The court has also instructed the CID to change the investigating officer. These instructions were given after hearing was completed on the quash petition filed by the former Minister.

For the last few days, reports circulated in the media that Devineni has gone into hiding to avoid arrest by the CID. The TDP leader is facing charges of using morphed videos to defame CM Jaganmohan Reddy. The latest court order has given relief to Mr. Uma.

However, the High Court has told the former Minister to attend the inquiry at the CID Mangalagiri office on April 29 at 11 am. As such, the new investigating officers can only ask questions but not take the TDP leader into custody till the court’s further orders. The High Court postponed the next hearing for May 7.

With the CID case and the court litigation, Devineni Uma was effectively prevented from criticising the Government on Polavaram issue. The Polavaram head works estimates were raised to Rs. 1,600 Cr amid reports of gross misuse of power.