Pressure mounting on SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is known to be delivering huge blockbusters in his career. In the process of carving out with perfection, most of his projects got delayed by months and even years. After Baahubali franchise raked massive revenues all over, the top director is focused on RRR. The project got delayed by months and the coronavirus pandemic delayed the film further. The distributors paid hefty advances in January 2020 and they are waiting for the film’s release. Even the producers have spent lavishly and the interests are mounting badly. The second wave of coronavirus brought the shoot of RRR to a halt.

Media started speculating that the film will not release in 2021 at any cost. Rajamouli is currently occupied with the post-production work and is keen to complete the pending portions of the shoot when the situations are favorable. The pressure is mounting from all the corners on Rajamouli about delivering the product. The ace director is expected to take the final call after the shoot gets completed. The theatrical and the non-theatrical deals are closed recently. DVV Entertainment are the producers of RRR. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the lead actors in RRR.