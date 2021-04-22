Chiru’s sensational tweet against VSP privatisation!

Megastar Chiranjeevi has made a sensational tweet on Thursday (today) against the Centre’s attempts to private the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

Chiranjeevi termed VSP as the ‘lifeline’ for Covid patients across India by producing Oxygen and questioned the rationale behind the Centre’s attempts to privatise VSP.

Chiranjeevi said at a time when entire India is facing a severe oxygen crisis, the VSP has emerged as a lifeline by producing and supplying required oxygen to States across the country.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Corona patients across the country are suffering a lot due to shortage of oxygen. A special train reached Vizag Steel Plant today. It transported 150 tonnes of oxygen to Maharashtra. VSP produces nearly 100 tonnes of oxygen per day. It is saving the lives of lakhs of corona patients by supplying oxygen at a time when the entire country is facing oxygen shortage. How far is it justified to private such VSP saying that it is in losses? Please think over this seriously.”

Chiranjeevi’s tweet has gone viral on social media platforms. Netizens are appreciating Chiranjeevi for enlightening not only Centre but also people on the importance of VSP saying that majority of the people too are unaware that VSP produces oxygen and majority think that VSP produces only steel.