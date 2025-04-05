x
HIT 3 Numbers crucial for Nani’s Theatrical Market

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

Natural Star Nani has delivered remarkable and impressive films in the recent years which every tier two hero of Telugu cinema failed to do. Nani also established a strong non-theatrical market and the deals are getting closed right after his film is getting launched. But there has been no great growth in the theatrical market of Nani. Dasara is the only film that made decent in theatres. Films like Ante Sundaraniki, Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram fell short of expectations in theatres. The same is the asking price for Nani’s films in theatres.

From the past eight years, Nani’s films have seen big deals in the theatrical market. He is testing his luck with HIT 3 on May 1st. The film is a typical investigative thriller and it is packed with commercial ingredients. HIT 3 is a crucial film for Nani as the actor has to improve his theatrical numbers at this time. He has big films like The Paradise lined up and if HIT 3 does well in theatres, The Paradise can strike big deals considering the span of the film.

