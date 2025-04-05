Works Enthusiastically Despite Challenges – CM Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Muppalla in NTR district, where he participated in Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary celebrations. During his visit, he emphasized that the coalition government is working with Jagjivan Ram’s inspiration and shared his vision for state development.

CM Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that his government is constantly developing fresh ideas for state progress. He reminded everyone that TDP was the first party to introduce the Deepam scheme and highlighted how mobile phones have become essential items today. The Chief Minister also recalled establishing DWCRA groups for women’s empowerment.

As part of the P4 program, Chandrababu visited Venkataravamma’s home in Muppalla and interacted with golden families. He stressed the need for changing mindsets and improving living standards. “When I issued the Janmabhoomi call, everyone responded positively. Those who have risen economically must give back to society and help those at the bottom,” he said.

“I always think 20-30 years ahead. My vision is that no person born in this country should live in poverty. Poverty must be eradicated and per capita income must increase,” Chandrababu stated. He added that despite financial difficulties inherited from the previous government, his administration is determined to create wealth while implementing welfare programs.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister promised to allocate necessary funds to solve drainage problems and establish underground drainage systems. He also committed ₹15 crores for Vedadri-Kanchala lift irrigation renovation works and mentioned reviewing support prices for subabul crops. Chandrababu concluded by highlighting achievements like making Visakhapatnam Steel Plant profitable and securing a railway zone.