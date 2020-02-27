HIT – The first case : USA Premiers today

The big day is here! Actor Vishwak Sen’s much-awaited cop action thriller Hit releases on February 28th worldwide, with premieres today Feb 27th across the US!

So far, the film has generated quite a buzz thanks to the great teaser and trailer alongside the big names involved. Debutant director Sailesh Kolanu has given the lead actor Vishwak Sen quite an image makeover in a different avatar from the kind of roles we have seen him in so far.

Hit Sneak Peak released couple of days back is creating sensation over the social media and audience are excited to watch this edge of the seat thriller. CLICK HERE!! for the HIT Movie Sneak Peek.

Ruhani Sharma is the female lead in the film produced by actor Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni on their Wallposter Cinema, the same banner under which they produced the critical success Awe which was also a successful venture with the US audience who love innovative content.

Taking off from there, this film offers the same excitement and novelty, paired with some great performances and engaging storytelling.

All tickets including premiers are priced at $12 and below and we request US patrons to watch this thriller in quality theaters near you and avoid piracy and encourage the young talent.

Pride Cinemaa is bringing this edge of the seat thriller to overseas audience.

Book your tickets now and catch the film at the premieres today at theatres nearest to you!

CLICK HERE! for USA Showtimes.

For any inquires please reach us at:

Sumanth Sunkara – +1 6472482402

Venkat – +91 9100500128

Email: pridecinemaa@gmail.com

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC