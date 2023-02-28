It is known news that RRR movie bagged awards at Hollywood Critics Association in the categories of best international film and 4 other categories. While Telugu movie bagging awards at such a prestigious association was appreciated by many, NTR fans were in a disappointed mood because of the absence of their favourite actor. Now HCA itself clarified on this issue. Details as follows.

NTR was conspicuous by his absence at the prestigious Hollywood awards function. The disappointed fans started criticising HCA and blamed that HCA didn’t invite NTR and that’s the reason he didn’t attend the event. However HCA clarified in a tweet that “ Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. “

This tweet seemed to have pacified the fans of NTR to some extent. However many others commented on the issue that – It’s silly to go through this rubbish, from both sides and hopefully we all can focus on the global success of RRR, instead of petty fan wars.