How did Balakrishna miss Bheemla Nayak?

Young Producer S Naga Vamsi loved Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and he expressed the same with Trivikram. The top director watched the film immediately and asked the production house to acquire the Malayalam rights. Balakrishna was the first choice for the remake. A special screening was held in Prasad Labs for Balakrishna but the veteran actor was not much interested to be a part of the remake. Vamsi met NBK twice after the screening and tried hard to convince but Balakrishna had a strong no.

It was then, Trivikram met Pawan Kalyan and discussed about the remake. Soon after Pawan was locked, the makers finalized Rana Daggubati. Ravi Teja was the other option considered but the makers went ahead with Rana. The movie released on Friday and it has been declared as a blockbuster. The attitude and performance of Pawan Kalyan are the major highlights of Bheemla Nayak. Balayya missed a golden opportunity through Bheemla Nayak.