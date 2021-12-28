How serious are Javadekar’s ‘bail-jail’ comments in AP!

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar created a furore in political circles on Tuesday (today) when he addressed “Praja Agraha Sabha” organised by BJP Andhra Pradesh unit.

Addressing the public meeting, Javadekar said without naming anyone that “There are several people in AP who are on bail, they will be sent to jail very soon.”

Although Javadekar did not name anyone, even a school kid could easily understand and guess who Javadekar was referring to. He was obviously referring to YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is out on ‘bail’ currently in quid-pro-quo cases filed by CBI.

But questions are raised about how serious Javadekar’s comments could be taken.

He also lashed out at Telangana CM KCR saying that YSRCP government in AP and TRS government in Telangana were indulging in huge corruption and family rule and they will face the consequences.

This comparison created doubts as BJP Telangana leaders have been repeatedly saying since the last few years that they will soon send KCR to jail in corruption cases which did not happen even today.

Both KCR and Jagan are known to be ‘secret allies’ of BJP. Although KCR is waging a war against BJP after Huzurabad bypoll defeat, Jagan still continues to maintain friendly ties with BJP, especially PM Modi and Amit Shah.

When BJP is dilly dallying to send KCR to jail even after he is after BJP, why would BJP send Jagan to jail who is their secret ally and extends support to BJP on all the issues both inside and outside the Parliament.