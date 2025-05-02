x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Movie News

Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh

Published on May 2, 2025 by swathy

Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘KINGDOM’ is one of the highly anticipated projects of the actor’s career. The excitement continues with the release of the promo for the first single, Hridayam Lopala. This soothing melody full song released today.

The song quickly dominated music charts, with its catchy tune leaving listeners humming on repeat and perfectly building anticipation for the full release. It captures the blossoming romance between Vijay and Bhagyashree.

Anirudh Ravichander once again showcases his musical brilliance, crafting a soul-stirring melody that’s elevated by Anumita Nadesan’s enchanting vocals. Lyricist KK’s poetic expression strikes a powerful emotional chord, while Dar Gai’s choreography brings a poignant visual dimension to the song.

The successful trio of Vijay Deverakonda, director Gowtam Tinnanuri, and Anirudh Ravichander proves their magic yet again with another musical gem. The visuals not only dazzle with scale and beauty but also subtly hint at the film’s deeper narrative, sparking curiosity and intrigue among viewers.

Naveen Nooli handles the editing while Avinash Kolla takes charge as the art director. Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas have joined hands for this spy thriller being made on a huge budget.

Srikara Studios is presenting the film. Vijay D, Gowtam T and Anirudh threaten to set everything on fire this May 30th, 2025.

