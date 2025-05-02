x
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Home > Politics

Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu

Published on May 2, 2025 by swathy

Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu

Top Telugu film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu got a shock in Supreme Court, as apex Court declined to interfere in the Andhra Pradesh Government’s decision regarding Rama Naidu Studios land in Vishakapatnam.

TDP alliance Govt had issued a show cause notice to Rama Naidu Studios management, as Suresh Productions, the film production company managing the Studios, tried to convert the land for other purposes than film making.

For the uninitiated, Andhra Pradesh Govt had allotted about 34.44 acres to Suresh Productions to set up film studio and take up film making activities, to promote movie industry in the Vishakapatnam. However, Suresh Productions has decided to use the land for non film-making purpose and planned to execute a residential lay out in 15.17 acres.

Though the use of land given to other purpose than specified is illegal, previous YSRCP Govt has given permission to do the same, allowing senior producer Suresh Babu to take up real estate activity, in the land allocated for film making purpose. However the plans of Suresh Babu hit a road block, as Chandrababu Naidu Govt issued show cause notice on the decision to use land for other purposes than the specified.

However, challenging AP Govt’s decision, Suresh Babu approached Supreme Court. With apex Court’s order, Suresh Babu is clearly in a troublesome situation.

