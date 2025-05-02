Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu

Top Telugu film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu got a shock in Supreme Court, as apex Court declined to interfere in the Andhra Pradesh Government’s decision regarding Rama Naidu Studios land in Vishakapatnam.

TDP alliance Govt had issued a show cause notice to Rama Naidu Studios management, as Suresh Productions, the film production company managing the Studios, tried to convert the land for other purposes than film making.

For the uninitiated, Andhra Pradesh Govt had allotted about 34.44 acres to Suresh Productions to set up film studio and take up film making activities, to promote movie industry in the Vishakapatnam. However, Suresh Productions has decided to use the land for non film-making purpose and planned to execute a residential lay out in 15.17 acres.

Though the use of land given to other purpose than specified is illegal, previous YSRCP Govt has given permission to do the same, allowing senior producer Suresh Babu to take up real estate activity, in the land allocated for film making purpose. However the plans of Suresh Babu hit a road block, as Chandrababu Naidu Govt issued show cause notice on the decision to use land for other purposes than the specified.

However, challenging AP Govt’s decision, Suresh Babu approached Supreme Court. With apex Court’s order, Suresh Babu is clearly in a troublesome situation.