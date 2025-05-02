x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

Published on May 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh
image
Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu
image
How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

Last Minute Trimming for HIT 3

Natural Star Nani released HIT 3 yesterday and the film is a huge relief for the distributors and exhibitors of Telugu cinema. April has been a disastrous month because of the poor show of the released films. HIT 3 opened on a strong note and it emerged as the biggest opener among Nani’s films. After a super strong day one (Holiday), HIT 3 is holding well on Friday. The movie opened on a strong note with the morning shows.

The evening and night shows are packed all over. HIT 3 is also doing extremely well in the USA. Nani will visit the theatres in the USA from today and he would be visiting several cities till the weekend. HIT 3 did not open on a great note in other languages though Nani promoted the film. HIT 3 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and Wall Poster Cinema produced HIT 3.

Next Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu Previous Allu Arjun surprises with Nellore Pedda Reddy T Shirt
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh
image
How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

Latest

image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh
image
Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu
image
How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

Most Read

image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke

Related Articles

Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look