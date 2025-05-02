How is HIT 3 doing on Friday?

Natural Star Nani released HIT 3 yesterday and the film is a huge relief for the distributors and exhibitors of Telugu cinema. April has been a disastrous month because of the poor show of the released films. HIT 3 opened on a strong note and it emerged as the biggest opener among Nani’s films. After a super strong day one (Holiday), HIT 3 is holding well on Friday. The movie opened on a strong note with the morning shows.

The evening and night shows are packed all over. HIT 3 is also doing extremely well in the USA. Nani will visit the theatres in the USA from today and he would be visiting several cities till the weekend. HIT 3 did not open on a great note in other languages though Nani promoted the film. HIT 3 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and Wall Poster Cinema produced HIT 3.