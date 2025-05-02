x
Switch to: తెలుగు
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise

Published on May 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals
image
Lyca Productions to produce Nine Films in Collaboration
image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh

Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise

Tollywood financiers are really not ready to fund the complete investment of every film. Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise is planned on a massive budget and the shoot started today in Hyderabad. The film is high on expectations and the film needs a massive budget to be completed. Several corporate giants have been funding Telugu films and they are acquiring a stake or holding profits in the non-theatrical deals. Some of them are even lending money on an interest basis.

Corporate giant Saregama who ventured into production has joined The Paradise as a partner in the project. Saregama will be the co-producer of the film. Nani will join the sets of the film in the middle of this month. The Paradise is a high voltage action film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Anirudh is scoring the music and the team announced that the film releases on March 26th 2026.

Next Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’? Previous Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals
image
Lyca Productions to produce Nine Films in Collaboration
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise

Latest

image
Aamir Khan takes a Dig at OTT Deals
image
Lyca Productions to produce Nine Films in Collaboration
image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise
image
Hridayam Lopala from KINGDOM: Soulful Chartbuster by Anirudh

Most Read

image
Why Chandrababu is betting big on ‘Quantum Computing’?
image
Supreme shock for top film producer Suresh Babu
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke

Related Articles

rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown