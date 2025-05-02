Exclusive: Corporate Giant joins Nani’s The Paradise

Tollywood financiers are really not ready to fund the complete investment of every film. Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise is planned on a massive budget and the shoot started today in Hyderabad. The film is high on expectations and the film needs a massive budget to be completed. Several corporate giants have been funding Telugu films and they are acquiring a stake or holding profits in the non-theatrical deals. Some of them are even lending money on an interest basis.

Corporate giant Saregama who ventured into production has joined The Paradise as a partner in the project. Saregama will be the co-producer of the film. Nani will join the sets of the film in the middle of this month. The Paradise is a high voltage action film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Anirudh is scoring the music and the team announced that the film releases on March 26th 2026.