Home > Politics

Why Chandrababu is betting big on 'Quantum Computing'?

Published on May 2, 2025

Why Chandrababu is betting big on 'Quantum Computing'?
Why Chandrababu is betting big on 'Quantum Computing'?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is known for his love for tech and he is undoubtedly the one and only Indian leader, who has gone all out to espouse Information Technology (IT) in politics and governance. Continuing his inseparable bond with Technology, these days septuagenarian leader has been talking about Quantum Computing, quite enthusiastically.

This raises a question, ‘Is Quantum Computing the next big thing?’

While according to experts, Quantum Computing may still take time to go mainstream, it is surely going to be the future of tech, which everyone need to usher in.

According to Boston Consulting Group, Quantum Computing is on track to create USD 850 Billion economic value by 2040. That’s surely a very robust futuristic outlook and no one wants to be left behind.

So, Nara Chandrababu Naidu the tech savvy CM of AP has been betting big on Quantum Computing. Taking pioneering initiative in the field of Quantum Computing, AP Govt signed MoUs with tech giants IBM, TCS and L&T on Friday, to establish cutting-edge quantum computing infrastructure in the south Indian state.

What’s momentous is, IBM Quantum System Two with 156-qubit Heron processor to be set up in Amaravati will be India’s most powerful quantum computer. That gives Andhra Pradesh a special place in global quantum computing map and also makes it a pioneering state in India.

Through these partnerships, AP Govt aims to build India’s first-of-its-kind Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati, facilitating research, innovation, growth, economic opportunities and job creation.

L&T has been tasked with developing the infrastructure and AP Govt is aiming to launch ambitious Quantum Valley Tech Park by 1 Jan, 2026.

“Andhra Pradesh led India’s IT revolution in 1990s and 2000s. Now AP will lead the global quantum computing revolution. I have constructed Hitech City within 14 months. Quantum Valley will be readied even faster. This is a historic day, not just for Andhra Pradesh but for India. Now no one can stop quantum computing, it is the foundation for next generation governance and innovation,” said CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu speaking after signing MoUs for Quantum Computing Valley.

