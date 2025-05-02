Lyca Productions to produce Nine Films in Collaboration

UK-based Lyca Productions have produced some of the biggest films in Tamil and other languages. After a series of disappointments, Lyca Productions has chalked out a perfect future plan through collaboration. Lyca Productions will join hands with Mahaveer Jain Films and they will produce nine new films. Lyca Group Chairman Dr. Allirajah Subaskaran and Producer Mahaveer Jain announced the news.

All these nine films will be made in a span of three years. Lyca Productions produced films like 2.0, Ponniyin Selvan I & II, Indian 2 and 3. Mahaveer Jain Films produced Uunchai in association with Rajshri Productions. The collaboration of Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films was announced at the WAVES Summit 2025.