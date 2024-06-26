Huge outrage against Darshan on Social Media

Spread the love

Kannada actor Darshan seems to be in deep trouble after he along with his aides killed one of his fan Renukaswamy brutally in Bengaluru. The investigation is going on and Darshan is currently jailed in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The actor harassed his fan and killed brutally, according to the postmortem report. Since last night, the pictures of the mortal remains of Renukaswamy are being circulated and everyone who watched them is left in deep shock. They are demanding a lifetime imprisonment or a death penalty for Darshan immediately and there is a huge outrage on social media.

Darshan has been living with actress Pavithra Gowda from a long time. Renukaswamy is an ardent fan of Darshan and he started sending abusive messages to Pavithra Gowda through social media. Disturbed with these, Darshan and his aides chalked out an assassination plan. The plan was executed and Darshan along with the others have agreed of commiting the crime.