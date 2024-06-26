x
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Home > Movie News > Huge outrage against Darshan on Social Media

Huge outrage against Darshan on Social Media

Kannada actor Darshan seems to be in deep trouble after he along with his aides killed one of his fan Renukaswamy brutally in Bengaluru. The investigation is going on and Darshan is currently jailed in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The actor harassed his fan and killed brutally, according to the postmortem report. Since last night, the pictures of the mortal remains of Renukaswamy are being circulated and everyone who watched them is left in deep shock. They are demanding a lifetime imprisonment or a death penalty for Darshan immediately and there is a huge outrage on social media.

Darshan has been living with actress Pavithra Gowda from a long time. Renukaswamy is an ardent fan of Darshan and he started sending abusive messages to Pavithra Gowda through social media. Disturbed with these, Darshan and his aides chalked out an assassination plan. The plan was executed and Darshan along with the others have agreed of commiting the crime.

