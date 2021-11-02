Huzurabad verdict just hours away: Acid test for TRS

With the fate of the Huzurabad bypoll set to be decided within a couple of hours, the major contenders are keeping their fingers crossed. The hard fought election, where the ruling TRS and the BJP have pulled all stops and marshalled all their resources, is turning out to be a political game changer.

The election became necessary due to the resignation of the sitting MLA Eatala Rajender. Eatala, a political companion of KCR for decades, had fallen out with KCR and decided to chart a new political course. In the later developments, Eatala had joined the BJP and contested the bypolls on a BJP ticket. For the ruling TRS, defeating Eatala has become a matter of prestige.

The party marshalled all its resources. It appointed ministers, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders as incharges for every mandal and village. The TS leaders toured every nook and corner in the constituency. Starting from booth-level campaigns to bringing the voters to the polling booths, everything was carefully planned. Key leaders like Harish Rao, Koppula Eswar, Gangula Kamalakar were deployed and social engineering was worked out in detail.

The well-oiled machinery of the party was pressed into service. So far, there were five bypolls after the TRS assumed power. The TRS had registered facile wins in all but one bypoll. It won Narayankhed, Palair, Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar in a facile manner. However, the only reversal for the TRS was in Dubbak,where it lost to the BJP by a very slender manner. What will be the outcome in Huzurabad? Wait for just a couple of hours for the result to unfold itself.