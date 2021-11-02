KCR defers TRS big rally in Warangal, Is it Huzurabad effect?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao postponed the party’s Telangana Vijaya Garjana Sabha, all of a sudden on Monday night (today).

KCR’s sudden decision, just few hours before the crucial Huzurabad Assembly bypoll counting from 8 am on Tuesday created a flutter in TRS circles.

KCR has announced to hold Telangana Vijaya Garjana Sabha public meeting with 10 lakh people in Warangal on November 15. Accordingly, all the arrangements are being made by ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs and all party leaders.

Now, KCR suddenly announced postponement of this public meeting to November 29. However, party sources claimed that KCR postponed the meeting to November 29 to coincide with Telangana Deeksha Diwas, being observed by TRS every year since November 2009.

On November 29, 2009 KCR announced fast-unto-death agitation demanding statehood for Telangana. KCR was arrested which led to revolt by Telangana society, especially students, who came on to the streets demanding statehood for Telangana. This agitation spread like wild fire across Telangana forcing then UPA government at the Centre to start the process of formation of Telangana state on December 9, 2009.

However, speculations are rife in political circles that KCR postponed Warangal meeting after reports that TRS will lose Huzurabad bypoll on November 2 and the time will not be enough to conduct such a huge public meeting with 10 lakh people within a short time on November 15 as the morale of party’s leaders and cadre will be hit after party’s defeat.

KCR reportedly felt that by November 29, the TRS party will recover from Huzurabad loss and can conduct public meeting in a grand scale.