Hyderabad gets ‘Tree City of the World tag’ for second year

For a second consecutive year, Hyderabad has been recognised as a ‘Tree City of the World’ by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

“Matter of immense pride that Hyderabad city is recognised for the 2nd consecutive year, among the tree cities of the world by the Arbor Day Foundation and FAO -UN,” tweeted Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, urban development, government of Telangana.

As per the organisation, 3,50,56,635 trees are planted in Hyderabad with 500 volunteer hours.

Last year, Hyderabad had become the only city in India to be recognised as a ‘Tree City of the World’ but this year Mumbai also joined the list.

Hyderabad and Mumbai are placed alongside 136 other cities from 21 countries. The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are the countries with the maximum cities featured on the list, with 37, 19 and 18 cities, respectively. The countries have been recognised for their commitment to growing and maintaining urban forests in building healthy, resilient and happy cities.

According to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), trees reduce costs for energy, storm water management and erosion control, boost property values as much as 7-20 per cent, build stronger ties among community members and increase community pride.

Other benefits of the trees include contribution to food and nutrition, creating jobs and alleviating poverty, increasing community resilience to severe weather events, supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation and having a positive impact on physical and mental health.