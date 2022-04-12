NTR to take up Anjaneya Swamy Deeksha

Young Tiger NTR worked hard for more than three years for RRR and the film is racing towards one of the biggest hits among the Indian films. Both NTR and Ram Charan are extremely delighted and satisfied with the success of NTR. Tarak who is on a break is taking up Anjaneya Swamy Deeksha starting from tomorrow. The actor will complete the deeksha in 21 days and will be away from work during this time. NTR will start working on Koratala Siva’s film next month and the shoot commences in June. NTR also signed films in the direction of Prashanth Neel and Buchi Babu which will roll next year.

