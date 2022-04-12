It’s a wrap for Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the direction of Parasuram. The film is announced for May 12th release across the globe during summer. There are speculations that the shoot of the film got delayed and the film may not release as per the plan. Keeping an end to the speculations, the makers today announced that the entire shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is wrapped up except for a song.

The pending song will be shot in the last week of April and the post-production work of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is happening at a faster pace. Keerthy Suresh is the heroine and Thaman is the music director. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the costliest film made in Mahesh Babu’s career. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is a mass entertainer.