Varun Tej responds about the debacle of Ghani

Mega Prince Varun Tej worked hard, transformed himself and gained a beast look as a boxer for Ghani. The actor was trained specially in the sport and the film released last Friday. Ghani is declared as the biggest flop in Varun Tej’s career. Though the film’s content was criticized, everyone lauded the hard work and dedication of Varun Tej. The actor took his social media page to respond to the failure of Ghani. The actor said that he would work hard and will learn from his failures. He thanked each and everyone who worked for Ghani.

“I feel extremely humbled by all the love and the affection you have showered upon me all these years. I thank each and everyone who was involved in the making of Ghani. You’ve put your heart and soul and I’m really thankful for that, especially to my Producers. We worked with real passion and hard work to deliver a good film to you, and somehow the ideation didn’t translate as we thought it would. Every time I work on a film, my sole purpose is to entertain you. Sometimes I succeed and sometimes I learn, but I will never stop working hard. Thank you” posted Varun Tej on his social media page.