Hyderabad House opens 2nd location in Minneapolis

“AMRUTHAVARSHAM” There’s no backup plan when it comes to anything in life its either all in or nothing. But, what if we have a backup plan for “FORGETTING OUR ORDINARY DAYS” (FOOD WISE).

Yes, this is totally possible with our known heaven of kitchens – HYDERABAD HOUSE BIRYANI PLACE, Indian kitchens together in one place and Once again looking forward to keep up their motto – “ONE CANNOT THINK WELL, LOVE WELL, SLEEP WELL, IF ONE HAS NOT DINED WELL.” AAHA EMI RUCHI… ANARAA MAIMARACHI….!

Now that they are enthusiastically awaiting SMILES on your faces with their food served in authentic flavour – offering you a soothing and lasting impression on your taste buds in a homely environment to be opened in our own neighbourhood PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA.

The story restarts with a Grand Launch of MEGA 7 DAYS LUNCH BUFFET, TELUGU RUCHULU, TIFFIN NIGHTS, MEGA BUFFETS and many more celebratory welcomes. This place is a love letter to the majestic Andhra Cuisine.

Visiting this place is bound to bring back the harmonious memories of our childhood when our grandma used to make those favourite delicacies. Trying their new twist on the age old recipes, you will always be back wanting for one last bite of the succulent dishes and flavours lingering in your thoughts for a long time to come.

I, Mr. SRIMAN YARLAGADDA, sincerely thankful to all my well-wishers and special thanks to Sudheer Thondepu, Y. P Rao, Siva Ganga Prasad Kodali, Pratheep Yarlagadda and my team in India and USA, friends and families who will join us for the grand opening.

I also thank franchise owner Siva Yarlagadda and Vamsi Kallepalli for their support in setting up the place and for helping me to bring the legacy of HYDERABAD HOUSE BIRYANI PLACE to Minnesota.

Scheduled to be opened New Locations

Atlanta, GA USA – Jan 2020

Scottsdale, AZ USA – Jan2020

Mississauga, Canada – Jan 2020

Cincinnati, OH USA – Feb 2020

For information about Franchise/ Licensing:

USA: Siva Yarlagadda: 201.562.5753, Jaya Prakash Reddy (JP): 309-660-2787 & Vamsi Kallepalli: 551.208.4336

CANADA: Varma Kalidindi: 647.960.4499 & Siva Yarlagadda: 201.562.5753.

INDIA: Chiranjeevi Reddy Bommareddy: +91 80084 71117

Submit your Franchise/License Applications @ http://hyderabadhouse.net/franchise.html

Location:

HYDERABAD HOUSE BIRYANI PLACE MINNEAPOLIS

3195 VICKSBURG Ln N, Std D,

PLYMOUTH, MN 55447

www.HHPlymouth.com

