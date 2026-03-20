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Home > Politics

Hyderabad Metro Services Disrupted on Nagole–Raidurg Corridor, Commuters Face Delays

Published on March 20, 2026 by nymisha

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Hyderabad Metro Services Disrupted on Nagole–Raidurg Corridor, Commuters Face Delays

Hyderabad Metro Services Disrupted on Nagole–Raidurg Corridor, Commuters Face Delays

Commuters in Hyderabad faced a difficult morning on Friday as metro services were disrupted due to technical issues on the busy Nagole to Raidurg corridor. The unexpected glitches caused multiple halts and delays, leaving passengers stranded at several stations during peak hours.

According to reports, a metro train stopped repeatedly along the route. It first halted at Uppal, then again at Habsiguda, and later at Tarnaka. These interruptions slowed down services across the corridor and led to long waiting times on platforms. Many passengers were seen waiting anxiously as trains arrived late and schedules fell behind.

The disruption was not limited to one stretch. A daily commuter travelling from Kukatpally to Secunderabad shared her experience of delays on another section. She said the train remained stuck at Ameerpet for nearly 15 minutes and was delayed again at Begumpet. With time running out and no clear update, she chose to get down midway and hired an auto to reach her workplace.

The Hyderabad Metro is a crucial part of the city’s daily commute. Any disruption during peak hours directly affects thousands of passengers. Friday’s incident once again highlighted the need for quick response systems and better communication during technical failures.

Authorities are yet to issue a detailed explanation on the cause of the glitches. Commuters are hoping for stronger maintenance measures to avoid such disruptions in the future.

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