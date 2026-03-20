VFX Delays Costing Big for Producers

Several big-budget attempts are relying on VFX shots to bring the visual richness on screen. The makers are spending a lot of money for the VFX work. Special teams are being hired and there are several firms that are working to get the best output. Directors like Rajamouli who never compromises on the output will also not compromise on the budget. The rework on the VFX is also costly. One cannot assess the budgets for the VFX work.

Several big-budget films are delayed due to the delay in the VFX work. This is costing big for the makers because of the mounting interests. The OTT players are keen to watch the VFX shots to lock the digital deal. The team of Vishwambara, Swayambhu and others have shown the content to several digital players. Some of them asked to rework on the VFX shots and this will waste months of time. Some of the producers are approaching wrong VFX firms which is making them spend double the budget. The delays are also costing a bomb and are disrupting the release plans and the business plans of the producers. Though the producers are planning well, the quality of the VFX work is delaying the release and is costing big money for the producers.