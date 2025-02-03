Hyderabad will become AI Capital, proclaims IT Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that Hyderabad will emerge as AI capital, as Government has been focusing utmost on developing and promoting Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies, startups and skill force.

IT Min Sridhar Babu said that Telangana Govt is building AI city spreading across 200 acres in Hyderabad and turn it into a one-stop destination for all AI related work. AI University will also be set up in the AI city, to create AI workforce.

IT Min Sridhar Babu made these comments speaking at the launch of Depository Trust Clearance Corporation’s (DTCC) new office in Hyderabad on Monday.

DTCC, one of the global leaders in financial infrastructure, set up its second facility in Hyderabad further strengething city’s tech ecosystem. The new office is expected to create 500 high-skilled jobs initially and 2000 more as the financial operations major grows.

Thanking DTCC CFO Rene Laroque Morais and CIO Lynn Bishop for choosing Hyderabad to set up their all-important facility, Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu promised all possible support to the global financial major.

Sridhar Babu signed off saying, Hyderabad is not just hotspot for IT companies but also for biotech, fintech and other emerging technologies as Telangana has an investor friendly industrial policy and skilled tallent.